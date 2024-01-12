First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the December 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FEMB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. 76,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,120. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

