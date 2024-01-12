First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the December 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
FEMB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. 76,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,120. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
