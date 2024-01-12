First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,393. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.