First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $37.97. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

