First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $108.95. 299,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $87.22 and a 1-year high of $110.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.45.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.2% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

