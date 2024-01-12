First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Down 83.9% in December

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the December 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
FLN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. 7,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $20.93.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
