First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Down 83.9% in December

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the December 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

FLN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. 7,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $250,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.