First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.24 and last traded at $110.24. Approximately 4,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.60.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $170.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1919 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
