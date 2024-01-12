First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.24 and last traded at $110.24. Approximately 4,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.60.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $170.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1919 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

