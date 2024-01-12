First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $173.89 and last traded at $174.52. Approximately 217,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 145,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.67.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
