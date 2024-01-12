First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $173.89 and last traded at $174.52. Approximately 217,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 145,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.67.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

