First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.54. Approximately 4,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $87.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3595 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

