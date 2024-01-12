First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.54. Approximately 4,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $87.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3595 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
