First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.31 and last traded at $63.17. 223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
