First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.31 and last traded at $63.17. 223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 13,113.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

