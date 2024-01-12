First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $52.18. 24,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 18,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

