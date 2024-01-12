First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDVY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 316,695 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,585,000.

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

