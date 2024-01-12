FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 31.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET remained flat at $13.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,936,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

