Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Shares Down 0.1%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.95 and last traded at $46.95. 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Fleetwood Bank Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08.

Fleetwood Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

