Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $64.21. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208. The company has a market capitalization of $983.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.04. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

