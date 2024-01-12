Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.76. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,488,150 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

