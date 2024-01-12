Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Up 262.8% in December

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 262.8% from the December 15th total of 465,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 308,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,260. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

