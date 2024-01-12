Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.88

Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €40.88 ($44.92) and last traded at €40.74 ($44.77), with a volume of 97613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €40.04 ($44.00).

Fuchs Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.59.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

