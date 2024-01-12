G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1,418.80 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00083043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00029188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00023291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001576 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

