Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Up 332.2% in December

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, an increase of 332.2% from the December 15th total of 70,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Galecto by 1,541.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 256,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galecto by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Galecto by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 71,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galecto by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 84,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Galecto by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 219,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,436. Galecto has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Galecto ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galecto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLTO

About Galecto

(Get Free Report)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.