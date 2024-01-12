Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the December 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. 64,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,757. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $725,088.00, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $12.83.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.