Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 12,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,250. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.10%.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

