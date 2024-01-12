Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Holdings Decreased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Genpact were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 339,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,888. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

