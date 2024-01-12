Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.83

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as high as $13.77. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 81,274 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 7.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $186.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

