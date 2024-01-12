Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Up 5.6%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 37,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 96,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on shares of Giga Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

