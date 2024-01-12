Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,207,845.64 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL remained flat at $9.33 on Friday. 1,032,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNL. TheStreet cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Global Net Lease

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.