GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 833,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,576,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

GDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.33.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Wagner bought 21,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 37.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

