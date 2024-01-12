GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS ICLTF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 63,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,325. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$1.32.
