GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Down 3.8%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 19,019,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 12,735,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

GSTechnologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 12.67.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

