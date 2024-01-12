Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $436.80

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 436.80 ($5.57) and traded as low as GBX 402 ($5.12). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 403 ($5.14), with a volume of 24,086 shares trading hands.

Hargreaves Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £133.17 million, a P/E ratio of 484.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 433.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £11,308.50 ($14,414.91). Corporate insiders own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

