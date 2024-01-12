Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 158 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $436.94. 359,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,929. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.94 and its 200-day moving average is $396.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

