Harrell Investment Partners LLC Invests $4.52 Million in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. Silicon Laboratories comprises about 1.5% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 82,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $125.01.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

