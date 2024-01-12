Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.5% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. 1,158,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,730. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.