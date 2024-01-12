Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.43

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.43 and traded as low as C$3.34. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 10,211 shares traded.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.45.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

