Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Up 124.4% in December

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HTIA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 2,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,453. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

