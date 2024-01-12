Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.35. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 2,357,894 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HL. Roth Mkm raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a report on Friday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,090,000 after purchasing an additional 487,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,641,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,560,000 after buying an additional 728,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after buying an additional 2,036,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,213,000 after buying an additional 1,072,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

