HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HLKHF stock remained flat at $74.39 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $77.55 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

