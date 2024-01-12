Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,186,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 663,760 shares.The stock last traded at $25.96 and had previously closed at $26.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLI

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.