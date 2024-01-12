Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.51

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.51 and traded as high as $26.27. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 344,196 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOLI

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 46.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.