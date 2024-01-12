Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.10

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.28. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

