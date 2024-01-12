ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.63-12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07-8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 12.630-12.910 EPS.

ICON Public Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $255.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $288.49.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.55.

Read Our Latest Report on ICLR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ICON Public by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 3.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.