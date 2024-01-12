ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-15.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40-8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.69 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 12.630-12.910 EPS.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $255.20 on Friday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $181.92 and a 52-week high of $288.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.02 and a 200 day moving average of $255.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $357.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ICON Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICON Public by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

