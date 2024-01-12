ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.630-12.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.500-15.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.55.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $255.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $288.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.