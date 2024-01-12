Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Up 20%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 332,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 137,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.33.
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.
