Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 8.6%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.64. 276,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 222,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Ideanomics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($5.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 931.66% and a negative return on equity of 246.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ideanomics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 76,204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 580,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.