Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 8.6%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.64. 276,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 222,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Ideanomics Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($5.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 931.66% and a negative return on equity of 246.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ideanomics Company Profile
Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ideanomics
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.