IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.49. Approximately 2,078,932 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,431,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,163 shares of company stock worth $2,850,605 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

