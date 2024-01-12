IDEX (IDEX) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $34.56 million and $3.92 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

