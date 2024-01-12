iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 207.8% in December

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 207.8% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IH traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 10,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220. The company has a market capitalization of $156.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. iHuman has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

iHuman ( NYSE:IH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 17.78%.

Separately, TheStreet raised iHuman from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

