ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 887,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,912,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 21.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 17.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

