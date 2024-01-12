ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 887,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,912,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
ImmunityBio Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
