Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 277.0% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imunon in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Imunon in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Imunon in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMNN stock remained flat at $0.67 on Friday. 11,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,961. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Imunon has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imunon will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

