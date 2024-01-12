Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Sells 27,558 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $201,448.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,816 shares in the company, valued at $14,172,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agiliti Stock Performance

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 194,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,396. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $976.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 682.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

